Muslims streamed onto the Steamwheelers field at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Friday for prayers and praise.
They gathered early Friday morning to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan, a period known for fasting and devoted charity work, according to Dr. Anis Ansari of Clinton.
Ramadan is celebrated annually in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Friday's gathering included Muslims from Aledo to Clinton, including the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities in Moline and the Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities in Davenport.
Ansari, a former Clinton Islamic Center president and founding member of other local affiliates, called Friday's celebration one of the most important times for Muslims.
"It comes after one month of fasting," he said. "In order to celebrate Eid, you have to fast for one month.
"We're happy to complete it, but we're sad that our blessed month is going away."
Ansari said God responds by multiplying prayers to Him by 70 times.
"God promised if we would fast, He would give us paradise and forgiveness of our sins. We could have salvation," Ansari said. "So we are happy to complete this task."
Prayers lasted 15 to 20 minutes before Muslims retired to meet with family and friends, he said.
Fasting makes Muslims more generous and humble, he said. "From dawn to dusk, we could not eat or drink or be involved in marital relations," Ansari said.
Imam Saad Baig, of the Islamic Center in Moline, spoke about unity, relationships and matters of "maintaining peace among us."
Dr. Lisa Killinger, of the Muslim Community of the Quad-Cities in Davenport, said it had been a "warm and thirsty month" and suggested, "if you see someone in modest dress, wish them a happy holiday."
It's now time to take care of all your cravings, said Ebteehal Ismail, 18. She said she was looking forward to enjoying a butter-chicken dinner made by family friends.
"That's my fav," she said. "I was seriously craving bagels and Starbucks.
"It was a time to put on some cute clothes, but it increased in meaning to me," she said. "Our faith has been strengthened, and it's hard to believe how far we've come together."
Seema Katob, 19, said she learned a lot more of "why we do it."
"When I was little, I remember it was a time when I just got a lot of presents," she said. "But then I learned the true meaning of what we're doing."