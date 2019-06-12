Emmy Award-winning TV editor and Quad-City native David Franklin is bringing his first feature film home with a Q&A and screening today, Thursday, June 13, at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St.
He will present his 2016 independent movie debut, “As Far As the Eye Can See,” which stars Jason London ("Dazed and Confused"), beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event opens with cocktails and a meet-and-greet. The movie will begin at 7 p.m., with the Q&A following directly afterward.
A former producer and editor with CBS’ "48 Hours" series for more than 10 years, Franklin won an Emmy for outstanding continuing coverage of a news story in a news magazine in 2015. Franklin also has taught as a film professor.
“‘As Far As the Eye Can See’ was a major career highlight and the culmination of a dream I'd had since I was a teenager in the Quad-Cities to direct a movie myself," he said in a recent release. "I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to share the film with friends, old and new, in the place where I first developed my love for this medium.
“I look forward to sharing our journey of developing the film from the original idea all the way through to its world premiere at the 2016 Montreal World Film Festival, and inform and hopefully help to inspire the next generation of Quad-City filmmakers and movie buffs in the process.”
Set in rural Texas, the film follows Jack Ridge (London), a former piano prodigy, who after a self-inflicted injury puts his performance career on hold, as well as the possibility of participating at the annual county piano competition. With no wife, little friends and nothing but regrets, the act threatens to burn Jack's last remaining bridge to the town he grew up in.
Franklin, a former Moline resident, brought the film to Rave Cinemas, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport, in February 2018.
“As a former Quad-Citian, David’s success in the television and movie industries is inspiration to us all, and we are excited to host his film at our Giant Screen Theater,” said Michele Darland, relationship advancement director at the Putnam.
Tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, youth, military and college students; Putnam members save $1 on tickets. Seats are limited, and advanced purchase of tickets is strongly encouraged.
For more information, call 563-529-0382, email mdarland@putnam.org, or visit putnam.org/AsFarAsTheEyeCanSee.