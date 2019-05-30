It isn't hard to love pizza, but it might be hard to agree on the place you should order it from.
The Quad-Cities is a bit of a pizza battleground. Pizza lovers either love or hate what's known as Q-C-style pizza, and if they love it, chances are they're passionate about which place they think serves the best version of it.
Thankfully, we have plenty of places to choose from. So many places, in fact, that we can't even name them all. But we want to know: What Quad-Cities-style pizza is your favorite? (If we've left off your favorite place, please let us know!)
May the best pizza win!
Q-C pizza wars: What Quad-Cities-style pizza is your favorite?
