Q-C planning group outlines $5 billion worth of transportation projects over next 30 years

A new Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River, further improvements to the Interstate 74 corridor and a continued push for a decades-long effort to bring passenger rail service from Chicago to the Quad-Cities are among a host of projects Quad-Cities officials hope to tackle over the next three decades.

The Bi-State Regional Commission — the Quad Cities’ metropolitan planning organization responsible for programming federal infrastructure dollars — has released an updated draft of its Long Range Transportation Plan.

The plan identifies $5 billion in investment over the next 30 years for road, bridge, transit, trails and other transportation projects eligible for federal funding. Of that, about $3.7 billion is expected to come from local sources and $1.2 billion from state sources.

"We're looking at the future of our transportation and public transit system and making sure it's environmentally friendly ... and that it helps support the economy by moving people and goods, that it addresses safety and security, (and) that we make sure that we are connecting people to where they need to go," said Gena McCullough, assistant executive and planning director for the Bi-State Regional Commission.