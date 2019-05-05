It's a big week for plant sales by nonprofit groups in the Quad-City area:
TODAY-MAY 3-12
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today-Sunday, May 12, at Northwest Bank & Trust Tower, Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport. Offerings include:
• More than 30 types of annual flowers in many colors, including asters, begonias, coleus, dahlias, impatiens, marigolds, pansies, petunias, zinnias.
• 10 inch and 12 inch pot hanging baskets
• Specialty flowers in 4 inch and 5 inch pots such as geraniums, Wave & Easy Wave petunias, spikes, vinca Vine, sprengeri, lantana, potato vines.
For more information, contact Kayla Kiesey, 563-323-8006 or kkiesey@bbbs-mv.org. Or go to bbbsmv.org
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Quad-Cities African Violet Society, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, near the former Younker's Court.
African violets, episcias, streptocarpus and many other gesneriads. Bring your questions or, if you have a "problem" plant, bring it along and members will advise you on how to take care of it.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 10-11
Quad-City Botanical Center, annual greenhouse stock plant sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 10-11, at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
About 50 different kinds of annuals and perennials will be sold. Individual plants will be $3-$12; a majority of 4-inch pots will be $5; eight unusual plants will be $5 or $10, depending on pot size; and there will be five medium or large combinations designed by center staff that come in individual pots that can be replanted into containers.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, May 10-18
Friends of the Princeton Library, during library hours, Friday, May 10, through Saturday, May 18. Houseplants, outdoor plants.
SATURDAY, May 11
University of Illinois-Rock Island County, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, inside the Dave Copeland Building at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.
Plants donated and collected by Master Gardeners. Also, a raffle drawing for four prizes; tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. This also is the time people can pick up pre-orders.
SATURDAY, MAY 11
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 5th annual Blooming Basket Fundraiser, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 3813 18th Ave., Rock Island, or the the intersection of 18th Avenue and 38th Street.
Hanging baskets, planted pots, Amish sweet rolls, homemade dog treats. Proceeds fund research for Type 1 diabetes.
For more information or early sales, call Linda Kennel, 309-737-7258.
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. to noon or until all plants are gone, Saturday, May 11, at Cat Tail Park, 100 Cattail Road, Fulton.
Cedar Valley Iris and Daylily Society, Muscatine County Master Gardeners, Muscatine Garden Club joint sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 11, at Discovery Park Pavilion No. 2, by the Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine.
Irises, daylilies, annuals, perennials, garden-related items.
For more information, call Heather Harroun at 563-554-0028.
Iowa State University Extension-Jackson County Master Gardeners, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Boyer Hall at the fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa.
Moline Horticulture Club, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Riverside Park, Moline, in the pavilion south of the greenhouse, off 34th Street.
Plants dug from members' own gardens.
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Davenport Horticultural Society annual Mothers Day plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, Duck Creek Lodge, Duck Creek Park, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport.
Perennials, including unusual varieties, lilacs.
Proceeds go to the Stampe Lilac Garden and other local projects.
Friends of Riverside Park plant sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the greenhouse, 3450 5th Ave., Moline.