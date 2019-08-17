Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: August 17, 2019 @ 8:50 pm
Under the direction of conductor Ernesto Estigarribia, the Quad City Symphony Youth Orchestra plays Saturday. The orchestra preceded the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and the music of Queen.
A crowd listens to the Quad-City Symphony Youth Orchestra on Saturday on the Rock Island Arsenal.
Members of the Quad-City Symphony Youth Orchestra perform on stage before the Quad-City Symphony's Pop's Concert on the Rock Island Arsenal.
Patrick Mooney 15, of Bettendorf, loads up a plate with food on Saturday while waiting for the Quad-City Symphony's Pop's Concert on the Rock Island Arsenal to begin.
The crowd listens to the Quad-City Symphony Youth Orchestra.
