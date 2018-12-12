Two Quad-City area organizations are among the recipients of the 2019 Community Grant Program from the University of Iowa College of Public Health and its Business Leadership Network.
The local recipients are: Living Proof Exhibit, Davenport, and Muscatine Center for Social Action. The seven statewide organizations received cash grant awards of up to $3,000, which in conjunction with an equal cash match from other organizations or businesses, will be used for public health-related initiatives and projects.
The Living Proof Exhibit uses the healing power of the arts to help individuals touched by cancer. The grant will fund "Art-to-Go" boxes throughout the Quad-Cities and Muscatine. The boxes will be filled with a variety of art projects that cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment can use to help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and improve overall well-being.
The Muscatine Center for Social Action, the primary homeless service provider in southeast Iowa, will work to increase hygienic and sustainable sleeping options for guests in their Emergency Overnight Shelter. Grant funds will help eradicate pests and provide new mattresses, a washer and dryer, and storage containers for guests’ bedding.
"These projects strengthen community health at the local level and make an impact where people live, work, and play," said Edith Parker, dean of Iowa's College of Public Health. "This grant program demonstrates the college’s commitment to partnering with communities and businesses to enhance well-being across Iowa."
The grants, launched in 2015, are funded as part of the college's Business Leadership Network, or BLN, initiative. Some of the funds are provided by the UI Provost’s Office of Outreach and Engagement, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, and the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust.
The BLN, established in 2011, fosters ongoing, mutually beneficial relationships between the College of Public Health and small and medium-sized businesses and communities in Iowa.