Q-C rally held for gun rights, civil rights

Narren Brown drove three hours from Cresco, Iowa, to Davenport on Saturday to attend an open carry rally in support of gun rights and all civil rights that was held in front of Davenport City Hall beginning at 4 p.m.

Brown, who operates thewellarmedprogressive.com and is part of the National African American Gun Association, was one of about two dozen people who showed up for the rally that included American flags, Black Lives Matter flags and the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ community.

The event was organized by We F.I.G.H.T. which is an organization that supports the civil liberties of all human beings.

Everyone was armed in one way or another with some carrying rifles while others had their pistols holstered.

“I believe in exercising all of my rights,” Brown said. “I believe in safe gun ownership, and responsible gun ownership. I believe in two-way literacy and gun safety. My kids have been raised around weapons. They know what to do. When they see a gun they won’t touch it. They assume it’s loaded and they’ll get an adult.