Q-C realtors ring for Salvation Army rescue Christmas campaign

Quad-City area realtors will ring the bells at five Hy-Vee stores Friday, December 4, as part of the annual Realtors Ring Day.

“The Salvation Army assists our community in many housing programs and we are always pleased to take part in their initiatives,” said Sharon Smith, CEO of the Quad-City area realtors.

Also Friday, the Army’s Quad City Coordinator, Major Robert Doliber, will be responding to their National Commander’s “Red Kettle Challenge” to raise the most funds at Walmart between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. He will be stationed at the Elmore Walmart in Davenport with the big kettle.

Groups or individuals interested in ringing this season can visit www.RegisterToRing.com or call (563) 324-4808 (Scott County) or (309) 764-2811 (Rock Island County)

Quad-City Times​

