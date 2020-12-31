Q-C reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths on New Year's Eve

Eleven more Quad-Citians won't get to see the new year.

Rock Island County reported six more deaths from COVID-19 on New Year's Eve, while another five Scott County residents have died from COVID-19 or complications from the virus.

The death toll in Rock Island County is now at 256, while the death toll in Scott County has increased to 152 since the start of the pandemic.

“December has been a particularly sorrowful month. In all, 105 Rock Island County residents died this month,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Losing a loved one at any time is horrible, but around the holiday season, it is particularly difficult. We send our deepest condolences to these families and to everyone who has lost someone dear to them this year.”

After seeing 87 deaths from April through November, Scott County had 65 COVID-19-related deaths in December alone.

The deaths in Rock Island County were: a man in his 70s who died at home; a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized; a man in his 90s who died at a long-term care facility; and a woman in her 90s and two women in their 80s who also died in long-term care facilities.

Scott County does not disclose individual deaths.