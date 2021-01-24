Q-C reports 77 new virus cases

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11,978 since the pandemic began. The number of COVID-related deaths stands at 290 since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Island County reports there are 30 patients hospitalized with the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 3,292 new COVID cases, bringing the total for the state to 1,101,819 since the pandemic was announced. The state reported an additional 39 COVID-related deaths bring the total number of deaths in the state to 18,750 since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Health on Sunday reported 849 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number in the state to 312,934 since the start of the pandemic. State health officials also reported one additional death bringing the total number in the state to 4,488 since the pandemic was announced.

Iowa health officials on Sunday also reported 51 new COVID cases in Scott County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 15,858 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 172 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic started.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.