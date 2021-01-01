Q-C reports more than 100 new COVID cases, no deaths on first day of 2021

A total of 83 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state in the last 24 hours compared to 76 the day before.

Of those hospitalized, 117 were in intensive-care units, down from 134. And 63 patients were on ventilators, down from 69.

Illinois did not report updated COVID-19 numbers as of 3 p.m. on Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health was still reporting a total of 963,389 COVID-19 cases, with 16,490 deaths.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced that the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans’ Homes

Among adults, the risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults considered to be at the highest risk.

Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have prioritized the veterans’ homes along with other long-term care facilities and health care providers in the first round of Illinois’ vaccination plan.

A total of 794 residents and staff to date have received a combination of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.