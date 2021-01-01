Q-C reports more than 100 new COVID cases, no deaths on first day of 2021

The Quad-Cities saw more than 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no new reported deaths to mark the start of the New Year.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Scott County reported 115 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 or complications from the virus on New Year's Day, according to the Iowa coronavirus website, for a total of 14,190 positive cases since the pandemic began. The COVID-19 death toll in Scott County stood at 152 deaths since the start of the pandemicl.
Updated numbers for Rock Island County were not available Friday. The county was reporting 256 COVID-related deaths and 78 new positive cases for a total of 10,846 as of Thursday.
Iowa recorded an additional 2,007 cases, for a total of 282,664, and seven more COVID-19-related deaths, with 3,898 total deaths.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, Iowa reported a total 1,360,196 individuals tested, with a 14-day test positive average of 12.8% and a seven-day test positive average of 11.6%. Of the people who have tested positive, 241,229 have recovered.
COVID-related hospitalizations across the state were down somewhat on New Year's Day. A total of 575 individuals were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 as their primary or secondary diagnosis, down from 600 hospitalized on New Year's Eve.
A total of 83 new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state in the last 24 hours compared to 76 the day before.
Of those hospitalized, 117 were in intensive-care units, down from 134. And 63 patients were on ventilators, down from 69.
Illinois did not report updated COVID-19 numbers as of 3 p.m. on Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health was still reporting a total of 963,389 COVID-19 cases, with 16,490 deaths.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced that the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to residents and staff at the Illinois Veterans’ Homes
Among adults, the risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults considered to be at the highest risk.
Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have prioritized the veterans’ homes along with other long-term care facilities and health care providers in the first round of Illinois’ vaccination plan.
A total of 794 residents and staff to date have received a combination of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.
The second dose will be administered at the homes in three weeks, with vaccine continuing to be made available to staff and residents who have not opted to receive their first dose, according to a press release.
To date, 74% of residents in the homes and 40% of staff have received either the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine, according to the release.