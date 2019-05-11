Being flooded out of their East River Drive office hasn't stopped staff at River Action Inc. from forging ahead on their ambitious "Explore the River" summer programs that include narrated talks on the Channel Cat water taxi and on foot at various points along the river.
Topics include everything from "what does the Coast Guard do?" and "where does all the sand and gravel come from?" to a presentation on barge fleeting that may include a ride in a towboat.
And, new this year, River Action is offering five are programs on Sundays in which participants can try their hand at creative writing, watercolor painting, acting and drumming.
The goal of all the programs is to establish a connection — physical, visual and philosophical — between people and the riverfront, and the common future, Kathy Wine, executive director of the nonprofit River Action, said.
Here is a closer look at the programs. For more information and to register, go to riveraction.org or call 563-322-2969.
Channel Cat Talks
Meet at 9 a.m. at the Riverbend Commons Dock, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline. The cost is $14; headsets are provided. Talks are 9-10:45 a.m.
May 28, May 30, Set Sail, Don Allebach. Learn about sailing on the Mississippi.
June 4, June 6, Photography: On and Near the River, Brian Tugana.
June 11, June 13, Hydro Potential, Roger Viadero.
June 18, June 20, The History of Fort Armstrong and Arsenal Island, Gena Schantz.
June 25, June 27, What does the U.S. Coast Guard do?, Mack Parker, U.S. Coast Guard.
July 9, July 11, Raptors along the River, Dave Murcia, naturalist.
July 16, July 18, Historic Bridges of the Quad-Cities, Curtis Roseman.
July 23, July 25, Where does all the sand and gravel come from?, Brian Dockery, RiverStone Group.
July 30, Aug. 1, Beiderbecke and Bellson, Josh Duffee of the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society.
Aug. 6, Aug. 8, Development in the Q-C, Bill Ashton of Ashton Engineering.
Aug. 13, Aug. 15, River Landscape Mosaic, Norm Moline and Reuben Heine, Augustana College.
Aug. 20, Aug. 22, Opertions and Maintenance of the Nation's Waterways with Josh Hendrix, geotechnical engineer, and Anthony Huddlesten, civil engineer, with the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Aug.27, Aug. 29, Midwest Precipitation: Past, Present and Future with Ray Wolf, National Weather Service.
Riverine Walks
Guided walks are from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, meeting at various locations. The cost is $6.
May 29, June 1, Walk with a Doc with Dr. Cheryl True. The role of activity and nature in the context of overall health and well-being. Meet at Leach Park, Bettendorf.
June 5, June 8, Understanding Flood Plains and Floodplain Management with Wayne Wille, certified flood plain manager. Meet at River Heritage Park, Davenport.
June 12, June 15, The Center of Black Hawk's Universe: History and Archaeology at the mouth of the Rock River with Ferrel Anderson. Meet at Watch Tower Lodge, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island, west parking lot.
June 19, June 22, Riverside Cemetery with Kathleen Seusy. Meet at Riverside Cemetery mausoleum, 2900 6th Ave., Moline.
June 26, June 29, A Walk on the Wild Side with naturalist Chuck Wester. Meet at parking lot west of the lodge at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island.
July 10, July 13, Barge Fleeting with Walt Bassow. Meet at Upper Mississippi Fleeting, 128 Front St., Buffalo.
July 17, July 20, Sylvan Island Area: History, Recreation, and Sustainability, Norm Moline, Augustana College. Meet at Sylvan Island Gateway Park.
July 24, July 27, Historic Moline with historian Curtis Roseman. Meet at Moline waterfront just east of TGI Friday's restaurant.
July 31, Aug, 3, River Confluence: Historical Importance, Recreation Potentials with Norm Moline, Augustana College. Meet at parking lot, Big Island Road, Hennepin Canal Lock 31, Milan.
Aug. 7, Aug. 10, Downtown Rock Island: The Past is the Future with Miles Brainard, urban planner. Meet at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.
Aug. 14, Aug. 17, Deep Maps – Historic Geography of Pool 16 of the Mississippi River with Reuben Heine, Augustana College. Meet at the north end of Lake Potter at Sunset Park, 18th Avenue, Rock Island.
Aug. 21, Aug. 24, Best Management Practices within an Urban/Riparian Interface with Brittany Ackerland, City of Davenport. Meet at Duck Creek Park trailhead.
Aug. 28, Aug. 31, Messy Fields make Good Neighbors with farm operators Jennifer and Robb Ewoldt. Meet at the red machine shed at Ewoldt farm, 10386 130th St., Davenport.
Art Along the River
Activities begin at 2 p.m.; the cost is $5.
May 19, Meet at LeClaire Park picnic shelter, Davenport. Poetry, with poet laureate Dick Stahl. An opportunity to write about a river sight or experience.
June 23, Meet at Bechtel Park, Davenport. Painting, with watercolor artist Tom Hempel. An opportunity to do a personal sketch.
July 14, Meet at the 'Sunday in the Park' statues at Credit Island Park, Davenport. Readers' Theater, with Chuck Oesterich. Participants will read lines.
Aug. 11, Meet at Watch Tower Lodge, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Native American drumming, with Regina Tsosie.
Sept. 8, Meet at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, with artist Stacey Replinger, to learn techniques for making clouds, the sky, trees and water.
I-74 bridge tours: The popular Interstate 74 Bridge project tours are already sold out, having been snapped up as soon as they were announced on River Action's website.
Cancellations: If the captain or Riverine Walk leader cancels, a rain date may be scheduled. If you have paid and are unable to attend, River Action will consider your payment a donation. No refunds will be given.
Sponsors: Illinois Humanities, US Bank, Quad City Times, MetroLINK, Mancomm, Greg and Judy Gackle, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.