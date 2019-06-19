Dr. Kit Ford, who founded and runs the nonprofit Argrow's House in west Davenport, was honored Tuesday in Washington, D.C., by Multiplying Good, the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on fueling personal growth and leadership through public service.
Ford was among five volunteers nationwide to receive the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities.
Nominated by WQAD-TV News 8 (as part of Multiplying Good's media partners program), she was recognized for founding Argrow’s House in 2017, following a traumatic and violent sexual assault. “She realized that there was a need for a safe space where women who had been assaulted could seek refuge and heal,” according to a release on the awards.
Services provided include support groups, Bible studies, financial classes, cooking lessons, and holistic services like art therapy, massage, yoga, and more. Argrow’s House is also a social enterprise — a bath and body business where women healing from violence and abuse create bath products and earn a living wage in a safe space that celebrates who they are, the release said. Women are trained and paid to make products in the kitchen of Argrow’s House which are then sold online and in area stores.
“I pray that this national exposure to the work of Argrow’s House expands our bath and body social enterprise and also our reach to serve even more women healing from violence and abuse,” Ford posted on her Facebook page Tuesday night.
“Sometimes in making of a bath bomb or soap, these women are gaining their confidence back,” she said in a 2018 interview. “Our goal is to empower them so they can continue to move forward with their personal goals."
“They can do whatever they put their mind to,” Ford said. “What happened to them was not their fault. No one deserves to be treated that way.”
Argrow’s House is named after her grandmother, the Rev. Argrow Margaret Warren, according to the group’s website, argrowshouse.org, and it’s also Ford’s given first name.
Her five post-secondary degrees include a master of divinity from Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, Calif., and her doctor of ministry from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill., which she completed in May 2017. Ford’s husband is the Rev. Dwight Ford, pastor of Grace City Church, 1925 5th Ave., Rock Island, and they have two children.
“Our annual gathering of change-makers from around the nation is a true testament to the continued and growing importance of public service,” Multiplying Good CEO Hillary Schafer said in the Tuesday release. “By using our prestigious recognition platform, combined with our education and partner programs for grassroots, corporate and student leaders, we're able to empower future volunteers to drive positive impact in their communities through service to others. This year's class of honorees is truly remarkable, and we know their stories will inspire others.”
Multiplying Good is a nonprofit that channels the power of public service to help unleash potential in individuals. For more information, visit MultiplyingGood.org.