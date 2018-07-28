Jim Victor took his financial and personal success as a financial adviser in a 45-year association with Morgan Stanley and returned it to the community and his friends in both time and treasure. A widely known champion of the Quad-Cities business community, Victor did many things that few heard about, but the positive effects of his work rippled across all areas of the community.
Victor, an avid motor sports fan and racer, died Friday in an on-track incident during a testing day before the Milwaukee Region SCCA Majors at Road America, according to a statement by ArmsUp Motorsports, a racing team that specializes in Formula-style cars. The track is near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
He was the executive director and financial adviser for Victor/Volrath Group at Morgan Stanley in Davenport and the longtime Quad-City Times "Key 15" columnist.
Of all his philanthropies, Victor was a huge supporter of Junior Achievement.
“Jim strongly believed in entrepreneurship and he wanted kids to learn about that,” said Barbara Ven Horst, who served as president and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland from 2007-2017.
“He would strike up a conversation with anybody about JA,” Ven Horst said.
Sometimes, he talked cars. “I don’t know anything about racing but he explained it to me one time that it was one step below the Indy 500 level. He absolutely loved it.”
Victor was from the 'old school' when it came to building and nurturing relationships.
When named as head of Junior Achievement, Ven Horst said that Victor, who served on the organization’s board for years and once was its chairman, welcomed her.
“He held many jobs in JA, and he would call me and ask, “What can I do for you? What can I do to make your job easier,’” she added.
Victor also stepped into the classroom for Junior Achievement, and for the past 18 years he sponsored the organization’s annual golf tournament.
But with all his knowledge and education, Ven Horst said, “He would speak to different groups and what I was always impressed with is he never talked down to anybody. He always explained it in a way that made sense and got the point across.”
Victor had a strong work ethic, she said. “I know he was in his mid-70s but he worked harder than any 10 people. He provided great service to his clients.” Vacation to Victor was working half a day and taking the rest of the day off.
But it wasn't for show. Ven Horst said her uncle died around the same time as his sister, “and it was devastating.” She talked to Victor about how she was feeling and soon afterward, she said, “I received a thank you not that he had donated some money on behalf of my uncle. He didn’t know my uncle from a bale of hay.
“If there was a need, he would meet it,” Ven Horst said.
Dougal Nelson, the current president and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, said that when Victor talked to students about Junior Achievement, "he wanted to open the students' eyes to all the endless opportunities that the free enterprise system provides.
"He believed that all students should experience Junior Achievement," Nelson said.
"His passion, though, was for the kids," Nelson added. "He wanted them to learn. He really believed kids need an education in economics. With a knowledge of financial literacy and economics they have a better chance."
Victor also was instrumental in raising funds for the Folwell Education Center for Junior Achievement of the Heartland, as well as building on the concept of BizTown, which gives students the opportunity to run a business of their own and learn about what it takes to succeed.
"We were the third Junior Achievement in the country to have a BizTown, and I believe there are 30 or 40 today," Nelson said.
In 1997, Victor was received the Gold Leadership award from Junior Achievement USA. "That's the highest award they give and they don't give that out to just anybody," Nelson said.
Victor also helped establish and fund the Free Enterprise Foundation which provides for the long-term sustainability of Junior Achievement. "That foundation will insure that JA is here for many years to come and Jim's a big part of that," Nelson said.
Nelson added that not many people knew of Victor's many philanthropic activities. "He wasn't the kind of guy who needed his name on anything," Nelson said.
'We miss him and we miss him dearly," Nelson said. "We lost a great friend, but he went out doing what he loved.
"His impact on JA is not going away anytime soon, I can tell you that," Nelson added.
Ken Koupal, president of U.S. Bank, described Victor as a “community leader and very philanthropic with a passion for Junior Achievement so that young people had the ability to do all the wonderful things that he was able to accomplish in his career.”
Koupal said that Victor “was a smart man and obviously very good at what he did. But he was very, very supportive of the community and had a passion for young people. He was always, always, committed to future generations.”
It was not just Junior Achievement to which Victor contributed his time and money. He served for many years on the executive committee and the board of directors of the United Way of the Quad-Cities Area. He was chairman of the 1993 United Way campaign and was the 1995 board chairman.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch, who for years served as president and CEO of the Scott County Y, said he saw Victor’s generosity both as leader of the Y and as mayor of Davenport.
“Jim was a great example of getting the private sector and the business world actively involved with the social service agencies and the community," Klipsch said, "as well as showing the importance of giving time, talent and treasure to our community."