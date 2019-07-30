Operation Horses and Heroes will bring its intensive therapy program for veterans back to the Quad-City region for a second year on Friday-Sunday.
The program offers Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, or EAP, to military personnel, veterans and family members. It will be hosted by Caledonia Acres at 12450 Coonhunters Road, Blue Grass. Caledonia Acres first hosted the program in 2018.
Jerry Paulsen, the program's founder and president, said this weekend's EAP program still has openings for three more veterans to participate. There is no prerequisite or experience necessary for the non-riding therapy program.
Operation Horses and Heroes incorporates horses for mental and behavioral health therapy and personal growth. The EAP includes a variety of activities ranging from simple horse care and grooming to powerful therapy session with the horses.
Why horses? While they are large and sometimes intimidating creatures, they are inherently honest and offer a pure non-judgmental relationship, according to the non-profit program.
Since it was founded in 2014, the program has expanded to eight states including Iowa, Illinois, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Idaho, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Paulsen said next year will see another two new states.
The program has served young veterans in their 20s on up to Vietnam veterans in their 70s. Since its inception, he estimated that more than 250 veterans have been served. It is open to all military personnel and veterans including those "with bad paper" or dishonorable discharges, Paulsen said. He added that such veterans often find themselves ineligible for various benefits.
After extensive research, Paulsen founded the program in 2014 to help veterans with PTSD and other emotional and physical issues find a way to begin to heal using the power of the horse. "I can say with every single program, including the first one, we have stopped at least one individual from committing suicide."
To participate or learn more, visit www.operationhorsesandheroes.org or contact Paulsen at info@opertionhorsesandheroes.org or 847-529-5205. A veteran must attend the three full days. The program begins at 7 a.m. Friday.