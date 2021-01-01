 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021
topical alert top story

Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Nora Grace Hessman, first baby of 2021

Nora Grace Hessman is the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities. The daughter of Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley was born at 12:20 a.m. Friday at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline Birthplace.

 CONTRIBUTED

Nora Grace Hessman became the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities when she was delivered at 12:20 a.m. Friday by team members at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline Birthplace.

The baby girl was born to parents Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Nora wasn’t interested in making an appearance in 2020, and we don’t blame her,” Brittany Hessman said. “We just feel blessed to have a healthy baby girl regardless of when she arrived.”

Baby New Year Nora held on for 2021, arriving six days after her due date. She was born 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces and 20 inches long. On top of being the first baby of 2021, she is also the first child to her parents.

“2020 has undoubtably been one of the toughest years in health care, but being able to celebrate this birth brings such a joy to our team,” Barb Anderson, Moline Birthplace lead RN, said in a news release. “This signifies the hope that 2021 will bring change and good for those who need it most.”

2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News