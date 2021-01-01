Q-C welcomes first baby of 2021

Nora Grace Hessman became the first baby born in 2021 in the Quad-Cities when she was delivered at 12:20 a.m. Friday by team members at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Moline Birthplace.

The baby girl was born to parents Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Nora wasn’t interested in making an appearance in 2020, and we don’t blame her,” Brittany Hessman said. “We just feel blessed to have a healthy baby girl regardless of when she arrived.”

Baby New Year Nora held on for 2021, arriving six days after her due date. She was born 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces and 20 inches long. On top of being the first baby of 2021, she is also the first child to her parents.

“2020 has undoubtably been one of the toughest years in health care, but being able to celebrate this birth brings such a joy to our team,” Barb Anderson, Moline Birthplace lead RN, said in a news release. “This signifies the hope that 2021 will bring change and good for those who need it most.”

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0