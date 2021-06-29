Q2030 selects new executive director

Q2030 co-chairs announce the hiring of Kate Jennings as the Executive Director for the newly created 501(c)3 stand-alone organization.

Jennings will start August 2 with a staff of one, a project manager. A community reception will be held in late August.

Prior to joining Q2030, Jennings served as the deputy chief of staff and district director for Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

On her staff, she handled outreach and stakeholder management across a 14-county district, which mirrors the diverse communities, employers, challenges and opportunities of the Quad-Cities region.

Over the past 15 years, Jennings has worked with Senators Durbin, Burris and Obama where she created and implemented strategic multidisciplinary plans, served as the primary liaison for these offices with community leaders, businesses, and other elected officials and planned regional and local outreach aimed at convening diverse groups to identify challenges and coalesce around shared goals.