Q2030 selects new executive director

Q2030 co-chairs announce the hiring of Kate Jennings as the Executive Director for the newly created 501(c)3 stand-alone organization.
Jennings will start August 2 with a staff of one, a project manager. A community reception will be held in late August.
Prior to joining Q2030, Jennings served as the deputy chief of staff and district director for Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.
On her staff, she handled outreach and stakeholder management across a 14-county district, which mirrors the diverse communities, employers, challenges and opportunities of the Quad-Cities region.
Over the past 15 years, Jennings has worked with Senators Durbin, Burris and Obama where she created and implemented strategic multidisciplinary plans, served as the primary liaison for these offices with community leaders, businesses, and other elected officials and planned regional and local outreach aimed at convening diverse groups to identify challenges and coalesce around shared goals.
“The essence of Q2030 is people working together to leverage our collective strengths and unleash the power of collaboration to solve regional challenges. Q2030 has captured the hearts and minds of many, but now is the time to make real impact on the daily lives of every Quad Citizen,” said Joe Slavens, Co-Chair of Q2030 and President of Northwest Bank and Trust.
As the new Executive Director for Q2030, Jennings’ primary purpose is to translate the Q2030 vision into actionable, measurable impact to drive outcomes.
“Leveraging the diverse voices of our region to ensure the Quad Cities is a truly thriving, prosperous, and healthy community for all of its residents will be the key to progress for our region. Jennings said.
Since June 2016, Q2030 has been focused on aligning the Quad-Cities as a single region and making it a different and better place by 2030.
