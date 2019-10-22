Taking a trek along the QC Ale Trail just got a little more tech-savvy for craft beer enthusiasts.
Visit Quad Cities and Quad-Cities craft breweries have launched a new website for the QC Ale Trail, QCaletrail.com.
The self-guided tour of the craft breweries across the Quad Cities bi-state region was first introduced in May.
The new website includes an opportunity for users to "check-in" at participating breweries with their mobile phones, and earn commemorative QC Ale Trail items.
Craft-beer buffs can now create an online account by registering on the website. Then, at each participating local brewery you visit (there are 15 currently), the server will check you in on your mobile device as you make your way along the trail.
The breweries you visit will be saved in your account so you can keep track of your QC Ale Trail journey. There is no app to download as everything is available through the mobile-friendly website.
“The QC Ale Trail is a valuable product and experience for Quad Citizens and Quad Visitors,” said Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “Analytics and customer insights were indicating that 90 percent of the Ale Trail web audience was accessing the website via their mobile phone.
"We wanted to create a digital platform to tell the QC Ale Trail story but also partner with our local micro-breweries to deliver a more effective consumer experience on-site," he said. "This technology accomplishes that goal and we look forward to continually making it better for everyone that loves craft beer and the QC.”
Since its launch, more than 100 people from 14 states have completed part of the trail, and over half have completed the whole thing. Visit four breweries to earn an engraved bottle opener; visit all the breweries to earn a commemorative QC Ale Trail pint glass.
Visit Quad Cities partnered with TAG, a Davenport-based design and marketing agency, to create this new mobile experience. The website also includes more information about the breweries, local craft beer scene, and an online store to purchase QC Ale Trail gear.
You can still download the paper passport from the website, and get it stamped at each local brewery.