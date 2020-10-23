QC Empowerment Network: 'When Black businesses succeed, the Black community succeeds'

Isaiah “Zay” Williams has had a busy week.
About a week ago he opened Zay Creatives, his retail shop within The Breakroom by Yoshi at Davenport's NorthPark Mall.
Once again, pursuing a passion has become a business for the 25-year-old.
“I am the shoe doctor today,” he joked Tuesday after a customer dropped off three pairs of shoes for Williams to restore.
“It is a lot harder than it sounds, it takes a lot of time,” he said.
Williams knew he wanted to be an artist when he graduated from Rock Island High School in 2014, a passion that led him to design custom hats and sneakers.
That led to lending his art to clothing, and the latest goal — a storefront.
“It’s nice to see a nice flow of people coming in to check us out for the first time,” he said.
Williams also worked with the QC Empowerment Network, “an African American initiative that is a collaboration of individuals and groups working to transform the Quad-Cities into a great, thriving, and prosperous community,” the group says.
Its goals are: planning; youth development and education; economic equity; professional and community engagement; and political action.
Ryan Saddler Sr., the network’s CEO, said it was modeled after similar organizations across the country, and creates a neighborhood-type atmosphere, similar to where one could knock on a neighbor’s door for sugar or eggs.
“Some young men and some young women, or someone older than Zay, will say I need to get going on my business. You always see the stories of hope that thrive out of someone’s story … other people will get that life, that image of hope. That ‘man I could do that, too,’” Saddler said.
The group has also hosted an annual Black Business Expo & Summit, most recently in late February, weeks before the coronavirus pandemic gripped United States.
“We were not only providing exposure to Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, we were feeding them knowledge and resources,” Saddler said.
Tracy Singleton, the network's COO, and Saddler said there has been more awareness of the call to support Black-owned businesses in recent months in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Saddler took the list of vendors from the 2020 Black Expo and emailed it to area residents and posted it to its Facebook page, where it was emailed/shared/viewed more than 4,500 times, Singleton said.
The QC Empowerment Network also began to have open-aired markets in Davenport over the summer.
“Every month we would have more vendors, new vendors, so if you came every month you never saw the same people all the time and then the businesses started finding out about each other” and working together, she said.
An indoor market is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the former Lincoln Elementary, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport. Face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Support Local Journalism
Singleton said this is also a moment to pivot from the call to support Black businesses, to shopping them on a regular basis.
“Our main goal is to help these businesses scale up and grow and all open stores at the mall to provide them exposure,” she said. “By participating and getting support from the community, from them shopping with you, you get that confidence” as an entrepreneur.
Williams said the QC Empowerment Network asked him to participate in a market place event at SouthPark Mall in Moline. After a successful first day, Williams wanted to get more prepared moving forward, but felt he was on the right track.
It is more than just fashion for Williams. For example, he has several jackets for sale that are a nod to Jean-Michel Basquiat, a New York City graffiti artist who died in 1988.
The jackets are “an embodiment of Black culture and there’s been a lot of people to make history and a difference in Black culture,” Williams said.
“I wanted to shed light on Basquiat and educate people. It’s not just clothing to wear, but educational.”
And with his own success, Williams is starting to hear from other entrepreneurs.
“It’s very humbling to be able to give advice to those pursuing a business or a passion, or really anything,” he said.
His mid-October opening also means he can get into a physical space ahead of the approaching holiday shopping season.
“People are coming in to (the mall to) see what’s new. Building that relationship and reputation so that when the holidays do come, they’ll know exactly where to go.”
He works third shift at Hidden Valley, gets a few hours of shut eye before heading in to Zay Creatives at the mall, between Yonkers and H&M. He envisions working on new clothing from inside of his store moving forward.
“To be successful, a lot of times you have to make sacrifices, so to be successful you have to be uncomfortable for a while,” Williams said.
Singleton said one of her favorite quotes is ‘preparation plus opportunity equals success,’ and that opportunities are not always easy to come by in the Black community.
“We have a lot of talented individuals who are doing things, maybe on the side, who just need the proper tools to take their passion and move their passion into an opportunity such as a business,” Saddler said.
“It really starts with the dream and if we can help facilitate that and help get the quality of life to an equitable place, we believe we are a part of the solution and ask our community, by supporting what’s going on, are also helping to be a part of the solution.”
Both Saddler and Singleton said the mantra of “Shop Black” is in no way a message of not supporting other businesses, too, but one of “we’re saying shop Black too.”
“We’re not even close in income, health and education. The disparity is so great,” Singleton said.
“We have to start addressing how we fill those gaps. So if it starts with the Black businesses who hire more Black persons, who then becomes financially stable and is able to buy a home. And now that family has placed roots and the child is consistently going to school and is now doing better. When Black businesses succeed, the Black community succeeds.”
Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words
In the Class of '78 at Moline High, we had fewer than 20 Blacks.
I have prior military experience, so I am comfortable with being around diversity. So far as being an African-American in the Quad-Cities, I a…
I am 25 years old. I currently live in Davenport.
I am from Davenport and graduated from Davenport Central High School and Iowa State University. Going to school of course, obviously it is mostly students who are not of color. I have always been one or two persons of color in class.
It’s challenging at times being an African-American woman
Growing up in Rock Island as a black person was tough. There was a lot of gang activity in the community at that time. (1980s and 1990s.) Those years were learning. I learned a lot. Being a young man at that point in time, I didn't really understand a whole lot. I guess you could say profiled back then, but me being a young man back then, I didn't really know it. But now I look back at the things that had happened to me and it was just different. Me driving down the street in a car, and I get pulled over and somebody else didn’t.
Watch now:Black in the Q-C: In Their Own Words
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.