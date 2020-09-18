QC Environmental Film Series continues Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The QC Environmental Film Series continues with two films on Sept. 20 and 27 at the Blue Grass Drive-In Theater, 774 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass.

“Honeyland” will play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, and “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch,” will play at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Gates open at 6 p.m.

“Honeyland” follows a woman in the mountains of Macedonia cultivating honey using ancient, sustainable beekeeping traditions, illustrating the delicate balance between nature and humanity, according to a news release.

“Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” is the third film in a trilogy (that includes “Manufactured Landscapes” and “Watermark”) and follows the research of an international body of scientists who argue that the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the mid-20th century, the release states.

Tickets are $5, and $2 for students, at riveraction.org/filmseries.

The QC Environmental Film Series is presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, the Sierra Club Eagle View Group, River Action and Nahant Marsh. For more information, visit the website or call River Action at 563-322-2969.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.