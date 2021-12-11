QC gets rain and wind

A mid-latitude cyclone that tracked across the United States and through the Quad-Cities on Friday provided cold temperatures and snow to those north of the system, and severe weather, including numerous tornadoes, in areas to the south of the system, said Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The Quad-Cities got wind and rain and fog, but no severe weather or snow, Gross said.
In the Quad-Cities, wind gusts reached a high of 48 mph in Davenport at 7:23 a.m. Saturday, while in Moline the highest wind gust was 49 mph at 2:53 a.m., he added.
There were no reports of damage in the area save that New Life Baptist Church in Davenport had to cancel its live nativity after the wind destroyed its manger.
But elsewhere around the country things were a lot worse, Gross said.
“On Friday, the preliminary report is that there were 146 tornado warnings issued in the country,” Gross said. If that turns out to be the final number, he added, “that is the most ever in the month of December.”
The National Weather Service, Davenport, issued one tornado warning on Friday, he said. That was in Des Moines and Louisa counties at 6:26 p.m. Friday. That warning was issued due to a radar-indicated rotation, however, Gross said, “we had no confirmation that anything touched down.”
The closest confirmed tornado to the Quad-Cities occurred in Cass County, Illinois, near Virginia, Illinois, he said.
There were two confirmed tornadoes in Missouri. One was in Wellsville, about 90 miles west northwest of St. Louis. According to the National Weather Service, St. Louis, that one was an EF0, with winds of 80 mph. The tornado was about 50 yards across and was on the ground for about a mile. There were no fatalities or injuries.
The other tornado occurred in Defiance, Missouri, a western suburb of St. Louis, Gross said.
“That one was an EF3,” Gross said. “Wind speeds peaked at 165 mph, and it was 21 miles long.”
The National Weather Service, St. Louis, said that the tornado in Defiance was 100 yards wide. There was one fatality and two people injured.
And then there were the tornadoes that struck Paducah and Mayfield, Kentucky, where dozens were killed in tornado outbreaks.
Given what could have occurred in the Quad-Cities had the mid-latitude cyclone taken a different course, Gross said, “We were lucky.”
According to NASA's Earth Observatory website, "mid-latitude cyclones drive most of the stormy weather in the continental United States."
According to the website, "Development of these cyclones often involves a warm front from the south meeting a cold front from the north. In the Northern Hemisphere, cyclones move in a counterclockwise direction. (In the Southern Hemisphere, cyclones are clockwise.) The bands of cold and warm air wrap around a center of low pressure, and air rising near the center spurs the development clouds and precipitation."
Through Wednesday, the Quad-Cities can expect well-above-normal temperatures, with a high expected mid-week of 70 degrees that will challenge some records, Gross said.
“We’re forecasting a high of 70 degrees on Wednesday,” he said. “The record high for Dec. 15 is 57 degrees set in 2011.
“The highest record temperature (for December) is 71 degrees set on Dec. 4, 1998,” Gross said. “We’ll make a run at that record.”
Sunny skies are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, he said. Wednesday is expected to be cloudy, breezy with a chance of rain.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 45. Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 43.