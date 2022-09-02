QC Great Glass Hunt, QC Public Art Trail added to lineup of Visit Quad Cities exploration experiences

Hidden throughout Quad-Cities parks and trails are 250 unique glass balls, also known as floats, outfitted with numbers and QR codes. They're nestled in bushes, by boulders and around buildings, waiting to be claimed by a curious passerby or collector.

The floats are both the object to be found and prize in the QC Great Glass Hunt, one of two new initiatives created by Visit Quad Cities to get residents exploring their communities and give visitors a unique way to experience the region.

The QC Great Glass Hunt and QC Public Art Trail, which helps people explore public murals, sculptures and more in the area, are the next in the tourism organization's lineup of experiences, joining the QC Ale and Coffee trails and Family Pass.

Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell said the goal behind the experiences was to give visitors an experience they wouldn't have anywhere else — hopefully drawing them back again — and to aid residents in getting out of the house and looking into the nooks and crannies of the place they live.

"We think it's kind of something for everybody, which I think adds a lot of value when you're trying to create products like this," Herrell said. "It's not defined by a certain demographic, a certain generation; it's people that love arts and want to be exposed to it, and now you're giving a platform to be able to do that."

Within an hour of hiding the first glass floats in Prospect Park, Hot Glass Inc. Executive Director Joel Ryser said one had already been found. More than 74 floats were found by the time Visit Quad Cities made its announcement Thursday afternoon. Once all the floats are found, the organizations plan to hide another batch and start over again.

The nonprofit made and hid all the floats for the treasure hunt, and Ryser was the one to bring the idea of a float hunt to Visit Quad Cities after seeing something similar on television from Block Island, R.I.

"We've got all kinds of people joining Facebook groups and posting pictures; they're real happy," Ryser said. "That's what it's about, having people go out and find something that's cool, and you know, I bet you they'll stop into Hot Glass."

Once someone finds a float, they should scan the QR code and register the float online, giving their name, the number of the float and the area where it was found. Once that is done, the float is theirs to keep.

Around 90 pieces of art, from murals to sculptures to gallery spaces, are included on the QC Public Art Trail. Quad City Arts and Visit Quad Cities have partnered on the project, which Quad City Arts Executive Director Kevin Maynard said they hope to use as a repository for the region's art.

To access the trail, people must visit qcarttrail.com and register. From there they will see a list and map of all included public art. Once a participant has registered their location with a code at 15 art pieces, they will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card, which someone will win in July 2023.

"Public art helps create civic pride and a sense of place, and draws visitors and new businesses and so much more, so having one place to access this information is essential," Maynard said. "We're excited to see people interact and appreciate what's in our community."

Stops will be added to the trail on an ongoing basis, giving people more art to explore.

Looking ahead, Herrell said Visit Quad Cities will hold off on creating new QC trails. While other trails the organization has implemented have been successful, they don't want to stretch themselves too thin or make them too commonplace.

"We want to make sure we make the right investment and the time, energy and resources so that they're successful," Herrell said. "We want this to be something that people can look forward to every year, that it's not just a one-and-done thing."