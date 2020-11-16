QC hospitals near breaking point: 'We keep setting records we don't want to see'

"We reduced elective surgeries starting today, which frees up ... beds and staff. We can reallocate staff," Cooper said. "But it's not really a matter of finding beds. ... It's having enough nurses to provide patient care, not just for COVID patients, but for everybody else."

Croken said Genesis is currently averaging about 150 health care workers out, either because they've tested positive for the virus or are quarantining. Cooper said he could provide an exact number, but said the figure cited by Croken was "probably accurate."

"It's getting worse by the minute," Croken said. "Morale is a larger concern. They've switched from a primary nursing system to what we lovingly refer to as a team nursing system, which is much more stressful on staff.

"We've reached the brink of a breaking point here."

Cooper echoed the sentiment. Currently, "it's a manageable crisis," he said. But, that could all change in a matter of days or weeks, should new COVID-19 cases continue to spike and hospitalizations more than double.