QC hospitals near breaking point: 'We keep setting records we don't want to see'

Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said Genesis Health System has "reached the brink of a breaking point" as COVID-19 tears through the Quad-Cities and Iowa at rates never before seen during the pandemic, overloading hospitals and intensive care units (ICUs).
Approximately 1,000 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Scott County since Friday.
Croken spoke during a special Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning to approve a resolution declaring Friday, Nov. 27 as Scott County Hospital Health Care Workers Appreciation Day.
Croken, during the virtual meeting, said he had been texting back and forth that morning with Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper.
On Sunday, Genesis Health System in the Quad Cities reported a record 117 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Croken said. As of Monday morning, that number had increased to 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
"We keep setting records we don't want to set," Cropper said.
Genesis Health System spokesman Craig Cooper said the hospital's intensive care unit has transitioned to an incident command model operating seven days a week due to the surge in hospitalized patients.
Cooper said Genesis' primary ICU is filled with COVID-19 and have converted it's orthopedic department into a 60-bed COVID-19 unit, and have doubled up patients with two to a room. He said the hospital was also readying to switch its post-anesthesia care unit to an ICU expansion.
"We reduced elective surgeries starting today, which frees up ... beds and staff. We can reallocate staff," Cooper said. "But it's not really a matter of finding beds. ... It's having enough nurses to provide patient care, not just for COVID patients, but for everybody else."
Croken said Genesis is currently averaging about 150 health care workers out, either because they've tested positive for the virus or are quarantining. Cooper said he could provide an exact number, but said the figure cited by Croken was "probably accurate."
"It's getting worse by the minute," Croken said. "Morale is a larger concern. They've switched from a primary nursing system to what we lovingly refer to as a team nursing system, which is much more stressful on staff.
"We've reached the brink of a breaking point here."
Cooper echoed the sentiment. Currently, "it's a manageable crisis," he said. But, that could all change in a matter of days or weeks, should new COVID-19 cases continue to spike and hospitalizations more than double.
"If New Jersey and New York were a 10 on the critical scale, we are an 8-plus," Cooper said. "It’s a manageable crisis as of today, but the number of COVID patients has gone up so fast. Two weeks ago, 40 to 50 (people hospitalized with COVID-19) was a lot of COVID patients. Since March (when the pandemic began), we’ve never seen anything like this as far as the total number of COVID patients hospitalized."
He said Genesis has been able to transfer some patients to Iowa City and Peoria to free up room and relieve overwhelmed health care workers, "but it’s becoming more difficult because everyone is facing the same issues."
"The average length of stay for COVID patients, they may be there for weeks," Cooper said. "In the meantime, there’s additional patients coming in. It puts pressure on the system, because you’re getting new patients every day that may require a week, two weeks or more of treatment. It can be a day or two up to as high as three months. So you hit capacity pretty quickly when you’re keeping patients for weeks at a time."
Croken said he was unable to get in touch with UnityPoint Health over the weekend, "but I have no reason to suspect their situation isn't every bit as dire."
A UnityPoint Health representative was not immediately available for comment Monday.
"This proclamation is intended to communicate to hospital and health care workers that we get it," Croken said. "We understand what they're going through. And we recognize them for the compassion and courage they are bringing to their work places every day."
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Knobbe echoed Croken's remarks, and noted county health department workers are also "overwhelmed with this virus with the volume and trying to keep up with contract tracing."
Cooper pleaded with Quad-City residents to stay home as much as possible, limit their outings and forgo family gatherings this holiday season.
"And, if you do having family gatherings that you're being safe -- using masks, social distancing and staying home if sick or exhibiting (COVID-19) symptoms," Cooper said.
