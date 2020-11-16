QC hospitals near breaking point: 'We keep setting records we don't want to set'

Cooper said Genesis' primary ICU is filled with COVID-19 patients and have converted it's orthopedic unit into a 60-bed COVID-19 unit, and have doubled up patients with two to a room. He said the hospital was also readying to add a second surge in beds from 26 to 36.

"We reduced elective surgeries starting today, which frees up ... beds and staff. We can reallocate staff," Cooper said. "But it's not really a matter of finding beds. ... It's having enough nurses to provide patient care, not just for COVID patients, but for everybody else."

Croken said Genesis is currently averaging about 150 health care workers out, either because they've tested positive for the virus or are quarantining. Cooper said he could not provide an exact number, but said the figure cited by Croken was "probably accurate."

"It's getting worse by the minute," Croken said. "Morale is a larger concern," and added "the fatigue and stress of caring for so many critically ill patients have to be overwhelming at times."

"We've reached the brink of a breaking point here," Croken said.

Cooper echoed the sentiment. Currently, "it's a manageable crisis," he said. But, that could all change in a matter of days or weeks, should new COVID-19 cases continue to spike and hospitalizations more than double.

