QC Plus 60 Walleye Connection Trip 2020

Are you ready to get out of the house, set the hook on the water in the great outdoors and make some memories? We are.
Come join Plus 60 board members Susie Stark and Teresa Garrison and their husbands, on a four-night, three-day Ballard’s guided walleye fishing trip departing the Quad-Cities on Sunday, Sept. 20, and returning Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Ballard’s offers one-, two- and three-bedroom cabins for reservations. Preference is to reserve each cabin for intact parties of 2-6 anglers. Groups will also be matched when necessary to effectively utilize lodging space.
The $795-per-person price includes transportation, meals, angling equipment, bait, tackle, fish processing, a Coast Guard-licensed guide on a 27-foot Sportcraft and lots of fun. Tips for the guides, wait staff and housekeeping are not included in the package price. You bring your beverages, license and a desire to catch fish ... lots of fish.
Because of the present health risk, we are reserving only spaces with no deposit required at this time.
To reserve your spot, call Ballard’s at 218-634-1849 and have them add you to the Plus 60 roster.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.