QC Pride holds previously postponed LGBTQ+ Pride events in the Quad-Cities

After concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic halted many LGBTQ+ Pride activities in June, QC Pride is inviting people to safely celebrate Pride this week.
QC Pride is holding two events this week, Family Skate Night and the QC Pride Unity Parade. Family Skate Night is 5-9 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, at the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark, 400 S. 16th Ave., hosted by roller derby team QC Rollers and junior team QC Orphan Brigade.
The QC Pride Unity Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Iowa and 2nd Streets in Davenport and end at Western Avenue. Spectators are encouraged to join the parade after the last float passes.
Masks are strongly encouraged at both events as well as social distancing when possible.
Tee LeShoure, QC Pride president, said she's feeling good about being able to hold the events, but still cautious about making sure everyone is as safe as possible as the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.
Normal Pride celebrations include a full week of activities, including a kickoff event and a pageant. Safety is the organization's main concern, and having fewer events keeps too many people from gathering.
"We scaled down quite a bit," LeShoure said.