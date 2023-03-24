For Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar, QC Restaurant Week offers a chance to remind the Quad-Cites what it has to offer.

General Manager Nick Holke said the downtown Moline restaurant was planning to roll out a new menu with head chef Kevin Heston and Restaurant Week, which runs through Sunday. It gives them the chance to test dishes on customers who are wanting a deal.

"It's just a good opportunity for us and a lot of restaurants like us to kind of reintroduce ourselves to the community," Holke said.

Fifth Avenue Syndicate Bistro & Bar, 1630 5th Ave., is offering one appetizer and entree for $22 this Restaurant Week. Guests can choose from blistered shishitos (peppers), goat cheese terrine and crispy avocado dumplings for the first course and mushroom ravioli, pan roasted airline chicken breast and sides or two 3.5-ounce steak medallions and sides. The bistro is open 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found on the QC Restaurant website.

"We want to stand out that we are a destination, and when we do things like this together, it really does showcase that this is a place that people need to come visit if they haven't been here in a while," Holke said.

Here are other Quad-Cities eateries offering multi-course meals and tasting menus this week:

Cavort, 229 Brady St., Davenport, is offering a $95 dinner for two this QC Restaurant Week. The meals include one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert. The restaurant is open with a full menu 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and late-night menu until 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Steventon's, 1399 Eagle Ridge Road, LeClaire, will serve a three-course dinner for $50, including a soup or salad, entrée and dessert. Customers can choose between lobster bisque, house salad and plantation salad for the first course, Cajun crusted catfish, shrimp Florentine or 4-ounce filet mignon for the main course and lemon raspberry mouse, cinnamon ice cream or a chocolate caramel brownie with ice cream for dessert. Steventon's is open 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sundays.

Thunder Bay Grille, 6511 N. Brady St., Davenport, is offering a five-course lunch or dinner for two for $90. The first three courses are fig bruschetta, egg yolk ravioli and focaccia panzanella salad, the fourth course is a choice between Fiorentina steak and swordfish piccata and the last course is pistachio gelato. The grill is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Verde, 1507 State St., Bettendorf, is having a unique tasting menu crafted for QC Restaurant Week. The restaurant is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.