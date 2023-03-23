It's been almost a year since NEST Café first opened its doors in Rock Island, and Executive Director Laura Mahn is planning an event to celebrate.

With QC Restaurant Week helping her and other newer food establishments reach more of the Quad-Cities, Mahn hopes to add to the steady growth of customers the nonprofit has seen since opening last April.

"We get used to going to the places we like to go," she said. "QC Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to kind of open our peripheral vision, so we see other things that are around us that we don't necessarily notice. Especially for newer businesses like this, it's a great opportunity for people to become aware of us."

The full list of participating businesses can be found on the QC Restaurant Week website.

As NEST Café, 1524 4th Ave., Rock Island, operates on a pay-what-you-can basis year-round, Mahn said, it doesn't have a specific deal for QC Restaurant Week but is instead using it as a way to get the nonprofit's name and price model onto the Quad-Cities' radar.

NEST Café is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.

What NEST Café serves is unique to the day, allowing customers to try something new or that they haven't seen served at other restaurants. The weekly menu is published on social media and the restaurant's website every Monday.

"Our menu changes every day, so it keeps us on our toes and introduces new food to everybody every day," Mahn said. "We're really unique in the Quad-Cities."

Here are other recently opened restaurants participating in QC Restaurant Week:

Uncle Rich's Coney Island Hotdog Stand, 1033 7th St., East Moline, will enter customers who purchase two Coney Dogs into a drawing for a $20 gift card. The drive-up hot dog stand is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Sabor Catracho, 2006 16th St., Moline, is offering customers pollo chuco — fried chicken with fried green plantains — with a drink for $15 this QC Restaurant Week. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

The Dirty Shirley, 4128 14th Ave., Rock Island, is serving a pickle wrap grilled cheese, chips and pickle dip for $9. The bar and restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

Mio Russo, 2561 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, is offering a variety of deals for QC Restaurant Week. Customers can get a drink for $1 with another drink purchase and $8 jumbo slices 8 p.m.-close, and $10 lunches Monday-Friday. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.