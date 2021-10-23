QC Substance Abuse Prevention Council hosts virtual event on opioid crisis Tuesday

The Quad-Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will host a Red Ribbon Week virtual event from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom to discuss substance-abuse issues, including the impact of the misuse and abuse of opioids, how to prevent opioid misuse and how to connect with help in the community.
Red Ribbon Week takes place each year from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. It is the nation's largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign.
Speakers this year will be:
- Jeff Wallace, who has a master’s in criminal justice and is a national motivational speaker. Wallace will talk about his journey as a teen being incarcerated most days as a juvenile to being later incarcerated for six years as an adult, with four of those years being in solitary confinement. Wallace will shed light on the adverse experiences that eventually became life lessons. He will share four strategies that allow him to thrive each day and inspire others in the community who find themselves in the predicament he was in.
- Davenport Police Lt. Kevin Smull, who has 26 years of experience in law enforcement with expertise in narcotics trafficking and enforcement and drug interdiction. He will discuss the trends in Scott County as they relate to prescription drugs, heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl. Topics will include why people use opiates, common myths and perceptions, overdose statistics in Scott County, and paraphernalia associated with opiate use. He also will discuss the counterfeit prescription drugs that contain fentanyl that have been spreading in communities.
- Brooke Brown of the Robert Young Center and Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, CADS, and manager of substance disorder, treatment and prevention. Brown will present “Opioid Crisis in America: The Cost of Abuse.” She will share about the impact of opioid misuse, signs and symptoms, the impact COVID-19 has had on the opioid crisis, preventative measures that can be taken and how to access services.
To register for the event, to go https://us02web.zoom.us/…/regist…/WN_TFnpzjb4QAK3k-PBX68Kiw…
The event is presented by RALI Iowa, Genesis Philanthropy, the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center, and the Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Council.