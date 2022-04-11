 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QC Symphony Youth String Ensemble will undergo a transformation

The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra has announced that the Youth String Ensemble will be transformed into the Concert Orchestra for the 2022-2023 season.

For the new season there will be more opportunities for woodwind, brass and percussion players as well as enhancements for the experiences of the string players.

The new ensemble will be primarily for string players with three or more years playing experience and winds and percussion players with one or more years playing experience. The orchestra will perform arrangements of great orchestral masterpieces as they develop full ensemble skills and individual playing techniques.

Rehearsals will generally be from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Sundays and will be led by conductor Michele Ottesen and wind specialist Anthony Hernandez. There are usually three performances a season as well as the opportunity to play with other dedicated music students.

The new wind specialist will work with concert orchestra and the youth philharmonic orchestra winds and percussion students each week at rehearsal, which will give more specialized instruction to both strings and winds/percussion members.

Anyone interested in learning more about the orchestra or the audition requirements, visit the audition page at qcso.org.

