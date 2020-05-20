QC trend: With public pools closing, backyard swimming pools in demand

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Closed city pools and canceled vacation plans are placing a high demand on backyard swimming pools in the Quad-Cities.

Public pools in Davenport and Moline are closed for the season because of challenges meeting social-distancing demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Decisions about summer pool operations in Bettendorf and Rock Island are pending.

Meanwhile, many Quad-City homeowners are taking summer recreation into their own hands, ordering in-ground and above-ground swimming pools and snatching up do-it-yourself models from store shelves.

"This is the busiest I've been for this point in the season in 10 years," said Rick Hixson, a salesman for Sentry Pool, Moline. "A lot of the people calling are saying they're just going to do things at their own house this summer.

"I'm booked solid (on estimates) for the next three weeks."

Brandon Logue's family in Bettendorf ordered their new in-ground pool ahead of the rush.

"We recently moved, and we used to have a neighbor with a pool, and we always swam over there," said Logue, who has three young children. "It's the only thing that wears our kids out."