QC Wellness Group will hold a flood charity event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at QC Wellness Group, 2220 E. 53rd St., Davenport.
The group has about 35 donations from local businesses including Quad-City Steamwheelers, Hy-Vee, B & B Shooting Supplies, Jimmy John's, Chick-fil-A and more. Raffles, a silent auction, a bounce house and dunk tank will be featured.
Free lunch will be provided by Chick fil-A and Jimmy John's.
The QC Wellness Group will raffle off free, whole-body cryotherapy treatments every 20 minutes.
Proceeds will go to The Salvation Army.