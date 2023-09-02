The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold a Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic from 2-5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1216 W. 8th St., Davenport.

For a list of vaccines and preventative products for this mobile clinic please visit the QCAWC website: https://qcawc.org/vet-clinic/mobile-vaccine-clinic

Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

QCAWC Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/QCAWC

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 2nd W. Avenue in Milan.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is located at 612 1st W. in Milan.

QCAWC has been saving animals one life at a time since 1977!