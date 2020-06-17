QCB&T Riverfront Pops decision expected in July

A decision is expected after the Fourth of July on when and how the Quad-City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops concert of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will unfold this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brian Baxter, the orchestra's executive director, said.
The event featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac currently is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, on Arsenal Island.
Decisions on any major changes will be made by the orchestra association's board of trustees and, to help guide them, staff sent an online survey June 9 to its contact list of some 11,000 names. The survey also was posted on social media.
The response was huge — some 800 respondents — and "it is clear, if it wasn't before, that the Riverfront Pops is an institution and that people feel passionate about it," Baxter said.
The first two survey questions were about date preference — Aug. 15, as scheduled, or Sept. 12, provided there are no government restrictions on large gatherings.
The survey also asked how people feel about various safety measures: limiting crowd size, selling only advance tickets, checking temperatures on entry, recommending/enforcing physical distancing of groups, recommending/enforcing physical distancing at entry and requiring face masks. Or, no safety measures at all.
Finally, people were asked their feelings about a live-stream broadcast.
While declining to reveal survey results, Baxter said people overwhelmingly support a live concert, but there is a "wide range of comfort levels and opinions" regarding the new coronavirus.
The pandemic shut down symphony operations in mid-March, and all scheduled events since then were canceled, including the last Masterworks concert.
Because the shutdown was government-ordered, knowing what to do was relatively easy, Baxter said. But reopening and figuring out how to go forward presents difficult choices and a lot of challenges, with everything still very much undecided, he said.
The "undecideds" include a small event scheduled for the Figge Art Museum on Sept. 19 and the first Masterworks concert of the season scheduled for Oct. 3-4.
While the Riverfront Pops, sponsored by Quad-City Bank & Trust Co., traditionally has been held on the Davenport riverfront, it was moved last year to Arsenal Island because record flooding in the spring had made the Davenport site unusable.
Because response to the Arsenal venue was so positive and because the possibility of repeat flooding was still very real during the winter when a decision on location had to be made, the symphony decided to stick with Arsenal Island for the Pops, Baxter said.
Over the past four years, concert attendance has been around 7,000, Baxter said. A record crowd of more than 10,000 attended in 2017 when Beatles music was featured.
"Do we expect that kind of crowd? We don't. But we'll see," Baxter said.
