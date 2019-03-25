The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is thinking outside the traditional concert hall, as it plans a Rust Belt debut in a Moeller Nights concert May 11 at 7 p.m., with Minneapolis-based indie rocker Har Mar Superstar.
“The symphony came to us, wanted us to collaborate on getting a cool band, a cool artist," concert booker Sean Moeller said recently. Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar) specializes in R&B, pop and soul music, and has played Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa, but has not partnered with local orchestras on tour, Moeller said.
"He's excited," he said. "The chance to collaborate with the symphony was pretty enticing to him."
At the new Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, a chamber orchestra of about 15 players will do its own set with music by J.S. Bach, Bela Bartok, Igor Stravinsky and a work by a contemporary composer named Bettendorf, followed by a collaborative set of 12 of Har Mar Superstar’s favorite originals.
His band will feature bass, drums and keyboard.
A 2018 feature in the Milwaukee weekly Shepherd Express said: “Tillmann is a natural-born crooner with chameleonic songwriting abilities — from the a cappella doo-wop on his self-titled 2010 debut album up through the seven-and-a-half-minute title track of last year’s 'Personal Boy' EP, a downtempo ballad...”
QCSO executive director Brian Baxter said Monday the board and staff have been looking for a "totally different" venue and program for the orchestra to perform in, as well as partnering with a non-classical guest artist.
"There are a lot of orchestras that do crossover work; that is pretty popular nowadays," he said. "It's a big audience development push — to bring our patrons to a space they normally wouldn't be in, and we want their fans to see us.
"There was no other person to reach out to than Sean Moeller — he's the rock 'n' roll impresario in the area," Baxter said. "It's been a lengthy process, trying to find the right fit."
Arrangements for the Har Mar Superstar set will be done both by a guitarist of his and St. Ambrose music professor Bill Campbell.
A chamber orchestra piece, “Pamplisest," by New York-based Carl Christian Bettendorf, 45, is one that QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith has led with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Baxter said.
Bettendorf, who's from Hamburg, Germany, teaches at the Columbia University music school, and this is an ideal opportunity to bring him to the Q-C, and show him around Bettendorf, he said.
"He's a great composer," Baxter said. "He may be related to the Bettendorf brothers. He's always wanted to do something here."
The May 11 concert is a trial run for doing occasional alternative programs like this, Baxter said. "We'd like to keep doing it annually, eventually turn it into a series. We're trying to keep things lively."
Tickets are $25, available at eventbrite.com or qcso.org.