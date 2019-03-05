The next season of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) will feature a wide variety of works, including the music of the iconic rock band Queen, and live movie scores to showings of Harry Potter, Pixar's “Coco,” and “The Empire Strikes Back.”
The 2019-2020 season is themed “Drama of the Human Experience,” across six Masterworks, four Pops, and four Signature Series concerts — all “exploring the highs and lows of being human through the power of live music,” the QCSO said this week in a release.
“We are excited to present a dynamic season that tells of the human experience,” said QCSO music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith. “We celebrate the legacy of Walt Whitman, whose words you’ll hear through the lens of John Adams and a QCSO commission by composer David Dzubay.
“We commemorate the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day with performances of Shostakovich’s 7th Symphony. We turn to two of the great opera composers, Verdi and Wagner, to tell us of love and loss,” he said. “Add Prokofiev’s amazing ballet score for 'Romeo and Juliet,' Brahms’ First Symphony and the Quad-City music lovers are in for another season of stimulating and powerful concerts.”
The season starts Saturday, Aug. 17, at Davenport's LeClaire Park with Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, as the QCSO plays the music of Queen, featuring guest conductor Brent Havens and vocalist Brody Dolyniuk.
Havens previously led QCSO spring pops concerts in 2009 and 2010, and the 2013 Riverfront Pops tribute to Michael Jackson. A separate Queen tribute band is playing Moline's TaxSlayer Center this month, on March 24.
The 2019-20 pops season includes three films accompanied by the QCSO – “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” on Nov. 23, Pixar's “Coco” on Jan. 18, and “The Empire Strikes Back” May 30, 2020, all at Davenport's Adler Theatre. The QCSO is playing the John Williams score for “Star Wars: A New Hope” this June 1.
“The beauty of our film series is not simply that the music experienced live with the original movie is a transformative experience but that we are engaging a whole new audience with the symphony,” orchestra executive director Brian Baxter said. “We are now presenting QCSO at the Movies as a series and will soon introduce exclusive movie subscription options for patrons to secure their seats for all three movies.”
A highlight of the QCSO season is a semi-staged production of Richard Wagner’s “Die Walküre,” Act I, (from “The Ring” cycle of operas) in December, which will feature the North American premiere of Peter Mumford’s multimedia production, which has been done in England.
Three screens above the orchestra will showcase video projections to enhance the narrative. “This performance in particular is a tremendous undertaking for our orchestra,” Baxter said. “This production is going to be stunning and unlike almost anything we’ve presented on our Masterworks series.”
The massive, operatic Requiem by Giuseppe Verdi will be performed in March 2020, with four vocal soloists, the Augustana Oratorio Society and Augustana Choral Artists. The QCSO last did the 1874 Verdi Requiem in 2001.
The first Masterworks concert in the 105th season, Oct. 5-6. includes “Soliloquy for Cello and String Orchestra” by Jennifer Higdon, 56, whose Viola Concerto will be on the April 2020 program. The October concerts feature the world premiere of “Autumn Rivulets,” by Indiana-based David Dzubay, a co-commission with Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music, in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of poet Walt Whitman (2019).
It was commissioned in part by IU to mark the coming 200th anniversary of the founding of university in 2020. The composer earned his doctorate in composition from IU in 1991; has been head of the New Music Ensemble at the Jacobs School of Music since 1992, and has been chair of the composition department since 2006.
The Walt Whitman bicentennial also is honored in November, with contemporary composer John Adams' “The Wound-Dresser,” a setting of excerpts from that 1865 poem, which premiered in 1989. The Nov. 2-3 program includes the tribute to Veterans Day, with Samuel Barber's “Adagio for Strings,” and Dimitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 7, the “Leningrad.”
For tickets and more information, call 563-322-7276 or visit qcso.org.