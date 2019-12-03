Quad-Citians distance themselves from far-right speaker at Bettendorf immigration forum

Fuentes was not originally billed to speak at the event, which was mostly about illegal immigration. Several attendees said they did not know who Fuentes was before he spoke. Organizers declined to say how Fuentes came to speak at the forum and who had invited him.

“I was not aware that Nick Fuentes was going to speak at the Scott County Teenage Republicans forum until he began speaking,” tweeted Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a state senator and Republican candidate for Iowa’s second congressional district who also spoke before Fuentes. “Fuentes' views are racist and anti-Semitic and they in no way reflect my own. There is no room in this country for racism, antisemitism, xenophobia and hate. I have been a long supporter of Israel and celebrate people of all backgrounds.”

In an interview, Schilling added he thinks Fuentes’ views are “bulls—” and Fuentes is “completely off the wall.”

The forum, hosted by the Scott County Teenage Republicans, featured speeches from “angel parents,” or people whose children were killed by immigrants living in the country illegally. Two angel parents called a Times reporter Tuesday afternoon to blast the “fake media” and distance themselves from Fuentes.