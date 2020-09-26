Quad-Citians express frustration with Breonna Taylor case

At least two dozen people gathered to express their frustrations with the Breonna Taylor case and speak out against social injustices outside of the Davenport Police Department Saturday afternoon.
A group called WeF.I.G.H.T. led the demonstration, one of several across the nation in recent days in the wake of a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
That Louisville grand jury decided to bring no direct charges against Louisville police for Taylor's death. Prosecutors there have said this week that two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend.
The only charges filed were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor's with people inside.
The local "Say Her Name" rally was geared towards expressing outrage and frustration over the lack of murder charges in the Taylor case.
WeF.I.G.H.T., a local group organized to "stand watch for and stand against fascism, injustice, gun restrictions, hate, and tyranny. We will work with community leaders who support our ideals," according to a description of the group.
Local attorney Eric Puryear, the organization’s treasurer, hammered on the legal issues around the Taylor case while also talking about systemic issues in the criminal justice system.
The charges announced in the Taylor case came about from a grand jury, where prosecutors decide which witnesses to call and what pieces of evidence to present.
That is far different from what often happens when prosecutors file criminal charges after a person is arrested. In felony cases, a judge hears from law enforcement and sometimes a witness at a preliminary hearing where a judge determines if there is enough evidence for the prosecution to proceed.
And while many citizens focus on national elections, local judges and prosecutors often come before voters and, more often than not, those in office are re-elected.
“People need to pay a lot more attention to local elections. It is just such a critical area,” Puryear said.
Saturday afternoon’s event featured several speakers, some planned and others from the crowd who wanted to share their own thoughts. Two speakers focused on calling for more understanding and/or education of those not familiar with issues that are more prevalent for people of color.
About an hour into the event a person walked by with an American flag with a blue line on it signifying the “Blue Lives Matter” movement, or support of law enforcement. The person with that flag stopped and had a discussion with Puryear, something the local attorney sought to do with the young man.
Puryear also engaged with counter-protestors at a similar event last weekend outside of DPD.
WeF.I.G.H.T. also hosted a separate event Saturday afternoon aimed at calling out the “injustices carried out against undocumented immigrants,” a Facebook event page said.
Saturday’s event at DPD was the latest in a string of events hosted in the Quad-Cities over recent months.
“There’s a lot more awareness than there was before. I’ve seen some studies that show the number of Americans who see police brutality and racism as a serious problem has gone up noticeably over the last six months and I think that is reflected here and nationwide,” Puryear said Saturday.
“I think it is something that there is still a lot of work to be done and we’re going to keep doing that work.”
