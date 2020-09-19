 Skip to main content
Quad-Citians gather to remember RBG
Quad-Citians gather to remember RBG

A couple dozen people gathered Saturday night on the sidewalk outside of Davenport's federal building to remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women’s rights, she became the high court's second female justice in 1993.

Candles were lit and some brought flowers to lay near a large portrait of Justice Ginsburg during a solemn gathering as the sun went down Saturday night in downtown Davenport. The Quad-Cities joined many cities across the country in having a vigil for Ginsburg.

There weren't planned speeches, but a few people shared their own thoughts on the passing of Ginsburg. The first few speakers during Saturday night's gathering focused on her legacy and involvement in legal rulings while she was on the Supreme Court.

"She was a voice for so many women when we felt we didn't have one," said Elesha Gayman, chair of the Scott County Democrats. 

"(Saturday night) we're mourning, tomorrow we march."

Most of the vigil's attendees were masked, as requested by the Facebook event that helped to organize Saturday night's vigil. Some in attendance brought political yard signs for Democrat candidates on the November ballot, such as U.S. Presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield.

One attendant read a note written by Molly Regan, first vice chair of the Scott County Democrats, to start the vigil.

Justice Ginsburg "became our champion when women so needed one," Regan wrote. "She was our compass. She helped keep us on track."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

