Their visit to Guatemala was life-altering. Now, they want to share what they learned with the Quad-City community.
The Rev. Michael Swartz, of Bettendorf, pastor at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Moline, and congregation member Steve Schippers, of East Moline, want to talk about whom they met and what they saw in Guatemala earlier this year.
“You can’t hear the news again without comparing it to your personal experience,” said Swartz, who has visited Guatemala more times than he can count.
Schippers, retired from Deere & Co., was the other Quad-City member of a group that traveled to Guatemala from Jan. 6-19.
Guatemala is long-divided by civil war and complex ethnic and political issues. The country is comprised of various Mayan groups. Most Mayans live in extreme poverty, Swartz said, with most of Guatemala’s land, political power and resources owned and managed by non-Mayans.
Schippers and Swartz were in Guatemala on the 25th anniversary of the settling of a community of people that sought refuge in Mexico. The community was able to have an organized return to Guatemala with “international accompaniment,” which Schippers likens to a kind of “freedom rider” group.
Jan. 12 was the 25th anniversary of busloads of refugees arriving in Chacula and refugees getting out to start a new life. “As religious people, we see this in terms of Exodus,” Swartz said.
Swartz kept a journal of each day’s activities along with the history of the region and conversations he had with those he visited. “Violence with impunity on the part of governmental actors has been a push factor for migration from the country for at least 35 years,” he wrote.
Violence continues to push Central American folks today, he said.
Migration has both push and pull factors, Swartz said. “Pull is the longing for a more prosperous and peaceful life. We in the United States often emphasize the pull factors and fail to acknowledge the push factors,” he said.
The United Church of Christ is among many organizations that provide support in Guatemala. According to the non-profit Common Hope, which works to end the poverty cycle for children in Guatemala, only 18.6 percent of the young people in Guatemala graduate from high school.
“The basic level of education for rural people is about 6th grade,” Swartz said. “If you increase educational levels it increases the standard of living.”
To contact Swartz and Schippers to speak to a group, call the church at 309-762-0787.