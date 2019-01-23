Now that the snow has stopped, dangerous cold and gusty winds will bring bitter cold to the Quad-Cities.
Meteorologist Tom Philip, with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said between Tuesday and Wednesday Moline received 8.6 inches of snow and Davenport 4 inches. In its wake comes bitter cold, with temperatures in the teens through Saturday, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -35 degrees.
“On Thursday, with increasing winds, we do have a winter weather advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m.,” he said. “There’s a wind chill watch from Thursday evening through Friday morning.
Protecting against frostbite and hypothermia
With temperatures that low, frostbite and hypothermia will be major threats, Rock Island County Department of Health Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill said.
“Frostbite prevention is to keep your extremities covered, your face your ears and hands mostly in particular,” Hill said.
Symptoms include the skin turning pale and stiff and feeling numb rather than painful, Hill said. If that happens, warm the affected area gradually with blankets, sweaters and coats, and see a doctor.
Hypothermia sets in when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. It can be fatal, and can develop over days or even weeks. Symptoms include forgetfulness, drowsiness, slurred speech, a weak pulse, slowed heartbeat and very slow and shallow breathing.
“Mildly cold indoor temperatures of 60 to 65 can trigger hypothermia,” Hill said. “As with most health conditions, infants and the elderly are particularly at risk.”
People with body temperatures of 95 degrees or below, and symptoms of hypothermia should see a doctor immediately.
The snow will still be dangerous
Philip also expects blowing snow Thursday, with near white-out conditions possible in the rural areas.
“Essentially all the snow that’s out there will be blown around, lofted and reduce visibility. It will be like driving in a snow storm,” Philip said.
Snow drifts will likely lead to more shoveling, which also brings health risks. An estimated 100 people in the United States die each year of coronary artery disease during and after major snowfalls, according to a news release from Genesis. Cold air makes it harder to work and breathe, making it more strenuous.
“People need to recognize that snow shoveling is a strenuous cardiovascular workout and they need to be cautious,” according to Dr. David Dierks, Genesis emergency department physician.
Moving heavy snow can also place additional stress and strain on your back and joints, said Palmer College executive dean of clinics Dr. Ron Boesch.
“Younger people, kids, tend to have more of the head injury type things or shoulders because they’re either overdoing it throwing the snow or they’re goofing around and they get hit with the shovels,” Boesch said, citing an American Journal of Emergency Medicine. Cardiac events are more likely for people over 55 if they’re not properly shoveling or overexerting themselves. “And everybody is susceptible to a slip and fall.”
Use a snow blower, if you can find one
A snow blower can reduce the physical labor of snow removal, but good luck finding one.
“We have none left,” said Janet Freeborn at K&K True Value Hardware, Bettendorf. “We are totally sold out. We sold the last one (Wednesday) morning.”
Companies, she said, based how many snow throwers they make on last year’s sales. K&K can order more through a warehouse, she added.
At Jeff’s Home Hardware, Davenport, according to Judy Miller, one snow blower remained for sale Wednesday morning. There was one left at the Home Depot, Bettendorf, too.
“Our snow removal sales are second to none,” said Bob Hatch, assistant manager at Menards, Muscatine. “We have a few snow blowers left. We have emergency trucks that will ship more.”
Quite a few snow blowers are listed for sale on the Facebook Marketplace, though prices were running $500 or more in some cases.
Stores reported snow-related items were selling briskly. Mike Creger, of M&M Hardware, Rock Island, said his store was moving a lot of ice melt and shovels on Wednesday.
City services adjusted
Meanwhile, city crews scrambled to clear streets, help stranded motorists and generally dig out from the heavy snow while some drivers struggled to get out of their driveways. City services were affected:
Bettendorf: Because of the weather, garbage collections were moved one day later in the week. And a city ordinance requires vehicles to be moved every 12 hours when parked on city streets. Vehicles that are not moved can be tagged as abandoned and towed at owner’s expense.
Davenport: Solid waste collection will be one day late for the remainder of the week.
Rock Island: Republic Services, the city’s recycling company, suspended operations Wednesday. Recycling collection will be delayed one day this week. Refuse collection is on schedule.