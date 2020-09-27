Quad-Cities adds 39 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-Cities added 39 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 28 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing its pandemic total to 3,064. There have been 83 deaths during the pandemic in Rock Island County.

Scott County recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as of about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, to bring its total number of coronavirus cases to 3,011 over the last six months. Scott County remains at 28 deaths due to the virus.

Iowa reported 804 new cases statewide Sunday and that brings its case total up to 86,229. The Hawkeye State also recorded 4 more deaths to the coronavirus, for a total of 1,315.

Iowa officials said its numbers during the weekend added about 27,000 antigen test results from long-term care facilities. Antigen tests produce results more rapidly than other tests.

Those antigen tests were conducted at long-term care facilities in September and, of the nearly 27,000 antigen test results, about 300 were positive for the novel coronavirus.

Illinois recorded 1,604 additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing its statewide pandemic total to 287,930. The Land of Lincoln also reported 13 new deaths to the virus, increasing its statewide death toll to 8,601 from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

