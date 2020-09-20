Quad-Cities adds 52 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-Cities added 52 cases of coronavirus Sunday.

According to state and local data, Scott County reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday while the Rock Island County Health Department reported 18 new cases Sunday.

There were no new deaths reported in either county Sunday. Scott County has now reported 2,767 cases during the pandemic while Rock Island County is at a total of 2,867.

Illinois added 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 274,258 and reported 94 new deaths, bringing its death toll to 8,450. The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday that its preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 13 to September 19 is 3.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, Illinois laboratories have reported 48,011 specimens for a total of 5,105,153. As of last night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Iowa added 837 Sunday, bringing its total to 80,047 and recorded one death Sunday, making its pandemic total 1,265 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa decreased over the past two weeks, going from 841.86 new cases per day on Sept. 5 to 764.57 new cases per day on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

