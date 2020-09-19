Quad-Cities adds 75 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Quad-Cities added 75 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Scott County officials reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus, as of 1:30 p.m., and Rock Island County Health Department reported 34 new cases.

In total, Scott County has now recorded 2,733 cases of COVID-19 this year while Rock Island County is up to 2,867 total cases. There are currently 15 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County, a news release said.

Iowa recorded 772 new cases of COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, for a total of 79,210, and five new deaths, increasing the statewide total to 1,264 fatalities from COVID-19. Neither Scott County nor Rock Island County reported any new deaths as of early Saturday afternoon.

Illinois reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease Saturday, making the statewide total 272,856. There have been 8,346 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 12-18 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,286 specimens for a total of 5,057,142.

