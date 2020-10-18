Quad-Cities adds another 100 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID-19 cases climbed by another 100 in the course of the last 24 hours, as cases totaled 7,746.

According to the Rock Island Health Department, there were 58 new cases confirmed in the county, for a total of 3,756 with 97 deaths. Twenty-five people are hospitalized in the county.

Scott County added 42 cases on Sunday, according to the Iowa coronavirus website. The county now totals 3,990 cases, with 33 deaths. There are 90 people hospitalized in Region 5, which includes Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties. Iowa does not break down hospitalization data by county.

Illinois reported an additional 4,245 cases, for a total of 344,048, with 9,214 deaths. Iowa reported 845 new cases, for a total of 107,118, with 1,528 deaths.

To prevent further spread, Rock Island Health Department recommends:

• Washing your hands frequently

• Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

• Wearing a face covering when you must go out

