Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees hold Citizenship Honors dinner Saturday, Nov. 6

The Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees will host its annual Citizenship Honors dinner on Saturday, Nov. 6.
it's at Spotlight Event Center, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Four Quad-City residents will share their stories of immigration and citizenship.
The event is free and features a buffet of international foods to sample, with beverages available for purchase.
Masks are required unless guests are seated at their table and eating.
For reservations, visit https://bit.ly/2X1voFU
For more information, call 563-594-0854.
