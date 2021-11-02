 Skip to main content
Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees hold Citizenship Honors dinner Saturday, Nov. 6
Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees hold Citizenship Honors dinner Saturday, Nov. 6

Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees

The Quad-Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees will host its annual Citizenship Honors dinner on Saturday, Nov. 6.

it's at Spotlight Event Center, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Four Quad-City residents will share their stories of immigration and citizenship.

The event is free and features a buffet of international foods to sample, with beverages available for purchase.

Masks are required unless guests are seated at their table and eating.

For reservations, visit https://bit.ly/2X1voFU

For more information, call 563-594-0854.

