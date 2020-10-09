 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad-Cities among three cities to get port designation
topical alert featured

Quad-Cities among three cities to get port designation

{{featured_button_text}}
052920-qc-nws-sinklerportupdate-026

The Lock and Dam 15 between Davenport and Rock Island. Formally known as the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, it spans 220 miles combining 70 ports, the majority in Iowa, between the two states. It, the Mid-America Port Commission, based in Quincy-Hannibal, the Illinois Waterways Ports and Terminals -- dubbed the Corn Belt Ports -- have received federal designation, which will open up opportunities for greater investment and infrastructure improvements.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Less than a month after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was asked to expedite its decision on whether to approve the Quad-Cities and two other areas as Mississippi River ports, the decision has been made.

The creation of three Corn Belt Ports is expected to deliver millions in federal funding, encourage investment and produce infrastructure improvements in the Quad-Cities, along with those in the greater Peoria/Ottawa area and greater Quincy/Hannibal area.

First proposed in February, the port-creation request was backed by a bipartisan congressional delegation, the state legislatures in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, state government officials, numerous riverfront cities and towns, over 30 riverfront counties and others. Local members of congress last month asked for expedited approval of the request, which was confirmed Friday.

Called Port Statistical Areas (PSAs), the distinctions create a way to measure commerce in the area, and the federal Waterborne Commerce Statistics Center now will track the goods that move along the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities and the other PSAs. Shipping data will be collected and maintained, which will reflect each area's commercial productivity, and supporters say it will lead to greater transportation investment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This is another example of the bi-state collaboration and commitment that enables us to excel together as a regional economic development powerhouse” said Paul Rumler, the President & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber.

"The reason this is good news for us is it better positions us to fund the infrastructure to support our new port," said Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, adding that enhancements to Lock & Dam 15 and others in the region would create efficiencies that could attract more river-transportation business.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson also said the port approval creates new opportunities.

"Anything we can have happen on the Mississippi River for commerce, it's obviously good for our area," he said.

Advocates of the proposal said in a news release Friday that the impact will be immediately realized with record-keeping by the Waterborne Commerce Statistics Center, writing, "The regional planning agencies and port authorities estimate that each of the three Corn Belt Port areas will individually rank among the top 100 U.S. ports (a category including coastal ports) by annual freight tonnage, as measured by the WCSC.

"The three ports have never previously been listed in WCSC statistical reporting, which annually ranks total freight tonnage. The Corn Belt Port tonnage reporting will officially begin with the WCSC database and publications that will be released in October 2020."

The Army Corps' decision

On Friday, federal authorities issued the approval for the creation of the three Port Statistical Areas (PSAs) in the Heart of the Corn Belt: The Illinois Waterway (ILWW) Ports and Terminals PSA; The Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (MRPEIWI) PSA; and the Mid-America PSA which is largely defined by the confluence of the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.

Together the three ports include the core of the largest grain producing and exporting region in the United States.

A PSA is roughly similar to a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). No new governance organizations were needed or created.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
Local News

As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

  • Updated

 The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.

Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing  hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News