Quad-Cities animals find new homes in wake of COVID-19

If anything good comes out of the COVID-19 crisis, it will be that a lot of animals found their forever homes.
King's Harvest Pet Rescue asked people to immediately adopt or foster animals before closing for the next few weeks, and the public responded.
The no-kill animal shelter, 2504 W Central Park Ave., Davenport, adopted out every single dog over the weekend and found homes for dozens of cats. Veterinary technician Liz Corn said 17 dogs were adopted on Saturday and Sunday, leaving rows of empty kennels.
"We had all of our dogs adopted over the weekend," Corn said. "We have to go home and take care of our own pets, too. We're trying to get the numbers down."
The shelter will remain closed until further notice, Corn said, but several staff members will continue taking care of the remaining 35 to 40 cats and the facility. About 25 cats were adopted over the weekend.
"We still have some older cats we'd like to get in foster," she said. "Usually we have about 130 cats. During kitten season, we tend to run closer to 200. We got a lot of cats adopted out and so far, we got 10 fostered. Hopefully some foster families will want to adopt."
To encourage adoption, the shelter ran ads on Facebook advertising a discount of $50 off dog adoptions, which typically costs between $150 to $200.
"Everyone is off work and quarantining, so this is a good time to adopt a dog," she said. "We had some applications already on file, so we went through those first and contacted families."
Corn said the shelter's volunteer program has been temporarily discontinued. King's Harvest typically has at least 30 volunteers, with four or five working per day. The COVID-19 crisis has dwindled the number of volunteers down to four as many quit or asked to removed from the schedule.
"We're not doing any more volunteer training until this is all over with," she said.
Unfortunately, a 2-year-old lab mix male named Kikyo was returned to King's Harvest Monday afternoon after things didn't work out with his new family.
Kikyo is now the only dog at the shelter. Assistant Director Rochelle Dougall said Kikyo needs a home where he is the only pet and can receive a lot of attention. He also can be fearful of men and needs some socialization, she said.
Although the shelter is closed, anyone interested in adopting Kikyo or one of the cats can email the shelter at kingsharvestpetrescue@gmail.com and request an adoption application.
While King's Harvest had enough time to find families to adopt animals, the situation at Rock Island County Animal Care and Control is the opposite.
Operations Manager Samantha Wiley said since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated a stay-at-home order beginning Saturday, fostering and adoptions have been put on hold.
"We're on lock down and obviously, we can't send dogs out to foster because we'd have to go and meet the family and their dog if they have one," Wiley said. "Right now our adoptions are on hold. We want people to spend time with the dogs but they can't come in and do that. We might look at other options if this goes on any longer."
Wiley said the shelter currently has about 30 dogs and more than 100 cats. She said staff are using the downtime to clean, paint and wax the facility, while still taking care of the animals.
"The staff is here to take care of the dogs and let them out during the day," she said. "They're being taken care of and they are not in danger. The animals are safe and they are being cared for."