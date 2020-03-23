Quad-Cities animals find new homes in wake of COVID-19

"Everyone is off work and quarantining, so this is a good time to adopt a dog," she said. "We had some applications already on file, so we went through those first and contacted families."

Corn said the shelter's volunteer program has been temporarily discontinued. King's Harvest typically has at least 30 volunteers, with four or five working per day. The COVID-19 crisis has dwindled the number of volunteers down to four as many quit or asked to removed from the schedule.

"We're not doing any more volunteer training until this is all over with," she said.

Unfortunately, a 2-year-old lab mix male named Kikyo was returned to King's Harvest Monday afternoon after things didn't work out with his new family.

Kikyo is now the only dog at the shelter. Assistant Director Rochelle Dougall said Kikyo needs a home where he is the only pet and can receive a lot of attention. He also can be fearful of men and needs some socialization, she said.

Although the shelter is closed, anyone interested in adopting Kikyo or one of the cats can email the shelter at kingsharvestpetrescue@gmail.com and request an adoption application.