Quad-Cities' annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees felled by coronavirus

The annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees has joined the long list of treasured Quad-City traditions that will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After thoughtful and careful consideration, Quad-City Arts has made the difficult decision not to host the 35th Annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees in person this year due to uncertainty and concern for the safety of our volunteers, staff, and community as a whole regarding the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a news release sent out Wednesday by Karie Gilson, director of marketing and sponsorship for the festival.

The Holiday Parade and all other special events also are canceled.

"This decision was led by Festival of Trees volunteer management team with the full support of the Quad-City Arts’ staff and Board of Directors," Gilson said.

"We recognize that Festival of Trees is a beloved holiday tradition in the Quad-Cities, and while this was not an easy decision to make, we believe it is the right one."

The festival is the biggest fundraiser for Quad-City Arts, a nonprofit organization based in Rock Island that has been supporting local arts programs since 1974, including the Visiting Artist Series. Kwik Star, the Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, is in its fourth year as the title sponsor.